Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
James METZ


1968 - 2019
James METZ Obituary
METZ, James Michael Lee "Jimbo" Age 51 of Dayton, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born July 11, 1968 in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Crystal Metz; son, Michael Gyurkan; father, Rick Metz; mother, Cleta Hall; brother, Paul Buck. Jimbo is survived by his daughters, Alexis Metz, Jodie Peters, Lauren Gyurkan, Cora Williams; soul mate of 19 years, Carlene Williams; grandchildren, Alexia Anderson, Mark James Stout, Kaylee Vandale, Mikayla Gyurkan, Dakota, Jayden and Alexis Kurrek; brother, Kenneth Metz; as well as numerous other family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will begin at 7 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019
