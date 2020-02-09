|
MILLER, Jr., James Lee Age 76, passed away on December 3, 2019 in Kottayam, Kerala, India. James was born on July 23, 1943 to James and Janet (Stoddard) Miller in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Colonel White High School in 1961, the University of Dayton in 1964, and received his Master's in Philosophy from the University of Ottawa (Canada) in 1968. James pursued additional advanced studies at the University of Navarra in Spain. Uncle Jimmy, as he was commonly known, was a gifted teacher with a heart for service and ministry. He followed his calling wherever it led him; whether he was teaching philosophy at St. Anne's College in Nova Scotia, English in Pamplona, Spain where he was co-owner of the English Language Institute, or seminary classes in India. He never allowed his calling to be narrowed by denominational constraints, borders or language. His work and support assisted communities and individuals in Mexico and provided scholarships for many seminarians called to serve the Church in India. James was a dual citizen of the USA and Spain but his work and calling made him a citizen of the World. But while in the USA, Ohio was always home. Uncle Jimmy's travels allowed him to make and keep friends in many different locations (He spoke three different languages fluently) and he leaves behind friends and family in the US, Canada, Mexico, Spain and India. They will remember his love, patience, generosity, sense of humor and contagious laugh. His faithful and interesting life is being chronicled by his godson, Sunil, who is currently working on a detailed memoir. Jimmy is survived by his sister, Susan Reichard of Kettering; brother, Mike Miller of Kettering; brother, Donn (Peggy) Miller of OR; cousin, Tim (Jean) Gaffney of Miamisburg; niece, Betsy (Daniel) Bellavia of Perrysburg; nephew, Michael Reichard of PA; niece, Debbie (Joshua) Reichard-Smith of Kettering; nephew, Stephen Reichard of Kettering; nephew, Kevin Lane of OR; niece, Heather Brooten of OR; niece, Britney (Brian) Bradley of OR; niece Rebecca (Christian) Miller-Sorensen of OR; godson, Sunil alias Venkataswamy (Srilantha) Rajarapu of Hyderabad, India; caregiver and friend, Girish (Rahki) Kumar of India; friend, Gerardo Biseno of Spain; Salvador Biseno of Mexico; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Funeral mass for Uncle Jimmy occurred on December 11, 2019 at St. John's Cathedral in Tiruvalla, Kerala, India. Archbishop Koorilos officiated. Uncle Jimmy was buried at the Cathedral.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020