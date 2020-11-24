James A. Miller, 58, passed away on November 1, 2020, in Hamilton, Ohio. He was born on March 28, 1962, in Neptune, New Jersey, to the late John and Marceline Miller. Jamesattended Neptune Senior High School and graduated in 1980. He married Nancy Crisanti on October 14, 1989, in Spring Lake, New Jersey. James worked at the Asbury Park Press for over 20 years, before leaving in 1995. In his spare time, heenjoyed bowling and watching football. James is survived by wife Nancy, daughters Devon, Taryn, Olivia, and Peyton;sisters Jan, and Jayne; and brothers John Jr., Jeffrey, and Jed. James was preceded in death by his sister Judy. A gathering will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 11am, at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the familysuggests that donations be made to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Condolences may be left for the family at



