MITCHELL, Sr., James Carl Born April 23, 1943, went home to be with the Lord April 27, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Effie Mitchell; daughters, Dorothy Martin, Hope Strodes; sons, Antoine Willis, Willie L. Harris II; a host of other family and friends. Service will be held 11 am Monday, May 6, 2019 at Mt. Carmel M. B. Church, 5370 Dayton-Liberty Rd. Rev. Chad A. White, Sr., eulogist. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019