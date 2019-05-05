Home

James MITCHELL Sr.

James MITCHELL Sr. Obituary
MITCHELL, Sr., James Carl Born April 23, 1943, went home to be with the Lord April 27, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Effie Mitchell; daughters, Dorothy Martin, Hope Strodes; sons, Antoine Willis, Willie L. Harris II; a host of other family and friends. Service will be held 11 am Monday, May 6, 2019 at Mt. Carmel M. B. Church, 5370 Dayton-Liberty Rd. Rev. Chad A. White, Sr., eulogist. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019
