MOBLEY, James C. Of Vandalia, age 77, passed away after a long battle of cancer, March 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born October 30, 1942 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Roy and Alice (Byland) Mobley. He graduated from West Alexandria High School and went to serve his country proudly in the US Air Force. He later attended Defiance College where he received a mechanical engineering degree. He is retired from Rieck after 45 years of service. Jim was inducted in the Hall of Fame at both his high school and college for baseball. He was an avid bass fisherman. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Mobley (Brigner); daughter Debbie (Dave) Jensen of Raleigh, NC; step daughter Lisa Sellars of Vandalia and Doug (Tara) Brigner of Vandalia; 7 grandsons Dominic, Alexander and Ryan Jenson, Nick (Victoria) Mobley, Jason (Allison) Sellars, Jeremy (Erica) Sellars, Jon ( Shawna) Weaver; 2 grand daughters Mary (Zachary) Boston, Alex (Larry) Brigner; 4 great-grand daughters Ashlyn Sellars, Elizabeth Weaver, Sylvia Boston and Brynlee Sellars. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Ohio's Hospice in Jim's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020
