MOLINSKY, James E. "Mo" 73, of Middletown, died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born on March 2, 1946, in Hamilton to parents George and Dorothy (Fox) Molinsky. Mo worked in management for Mosler Safe Company and Butler County Environmental Services. He attended St. Ann Church, St. Joseph Church and graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School. Mo was an avid golfer and had won the Hamilton City Golf Tournament in 1966 & 1972. He was a dedicated family man who loved his wife, children, grandchildren, many friends and dog, Lulu. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and sharing stories about sports. James is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sharon Molinsky; son, Michael (Emily) Molinsky; daughter, Amy (Fred) DeBiasi; grandchildren, Gabriel, Sammy, Adam, Giuseppe, Dominic & Teddy DeBiasi; and sister, Joy Hammons. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial Mass will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 171 Washington St., Hamilton, with Father Robert Mulenkamp as celebrant. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Consolidated School, 925 South Second St., Hamilton, OH 45011 - OR - Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Longmeadow Dr., Franklin, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 21, 2019