James MONGOLD Obituary
MONGOLD, James "David" 77, of Springfield passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Village. He was born March 21, 1942 in Springfield, the son of the late George and Dorothy (Tincher) Mongold. Survivors include two daughters, Brenda (Rusty) McClintock and Peggy (John) Doll both of Springfield; two sons, Gary (Maria) and James (April) Mongold both of Springfield; three brothers, Roger (Mary) of Lucasville, Ohio, Ronald (Sharon) of Springfield and Bill (Gloria) Mongold of London, Ohio; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Mabel Joy Mongold in 2015 and two sisters, Judy Agnew and Patty Long. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 3-4 pm in the International Pentecostal Church of Christ, 3333 East National Rd., Springfield. A celebration of David's life will begin at 4 pm in the church with Pastor Richard Blevins officiating. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 22, 2019
