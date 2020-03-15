|
MONROE, James L. "Jim" Age 82, of Washington Twp, OH, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. Jim was born March 1, 1938 in Cleveland, OH to James and Rose Mary Monroe. Jim retired from Dayton Public Schools after teaching for 30 years and prepared taxes at H & R Block for 32 years. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Margaret Oliver. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Shelia Monroe; children Kijana (Kristine) Monroe, Shameila Monroe, and Ja'Ona Carter, grandsons Isaiah and Kyler Monroe, and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Friday, March 20 from 1-2:30PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429, with a memorial service at 2:30PM. Family will greet friends following the service until 4:30PM. In memory of Jim, contributions can be sent to Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020