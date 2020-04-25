|
MONTGOMERY, James Ray "Jim" Age 73, of Franklin passed away surrounded by his loving family at him home April 21, 2020. Jim was born in Pomeroyton, KY in 1946, he served in the army and married his wife Diana and celebrated 52 years of marriage. He worked and retired from Aeronca in Middletown. He was a member of the Crosspointe Church of Christ, the Ohio Valley Cruisers, and Mason Member. Long time member of The Friends of Bluegrass Band, played bluegrass music and performed at many bluegrass festivals. He is survived by his wife Diana (Peyton) Montgomery, Daughter, Beverly Haynes (Scott) Dayton, Son, Brent Montgomery (Steph) Ligonier IN, Sister, Gail Stamper, Means KY, Sister, Vicki Uriostegui, Georgia, Preceded in death by his parents Charles Montgomery & Maxine Crase, one brother, Kenny Montgomery, One Sister, Dana Brewer. Private Services were held in KY. Memorial service will be held at a later date in Middletown, OH.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 25, 2020