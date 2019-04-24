Home

MOON, James Lee "Jim" Age 64, of Bellbrook, passed away Thursday, April 18th at the VA Medical Center. Jim was born June 13th, 1954 to Edna (Moore) and Junior L Moon in Xenia, Ohio. To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during his Life Celebration Visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W Franklin St, Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Thursday, April 25th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, with Military Honors at 7:00 to begin the Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jim Moon Memorial Fund, c/o Keybank, 18 W Franklin St, Bellbrook, OH 45305. You are welcome to send a condolence, flowers, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Jim at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on his name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019
