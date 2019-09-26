Home

MOSER, James H. Age 84 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born October 18, 1934 in Covington, Kentucky. In addition to his mother, Sara K. Moser, Jim was preceded in death by siblings, Barbara Jung and John Moser. James is survived by his wife of 56 years Martie L. Moser; his children, Jim C. (Karen Bledsoe) Moser, Anne C. Moser and Sara E. (Samuel) Hemmeter; grandchildren, Hannah, Samantha, George, Holly and Grace; siblings, Mike (Mary Beth) Moser and Marianne Henes; brother-in-law, Steven (Judy) Childs as well as many other extended family members and friends. Jim was a 1953 graduate of Hamilton Catholic High School. He will always be remembered for his resourcefulness, sense of humor and kind heart. Memorial services will be private at the convenience of the family at St. Kateri of Calvary Cemetery, Dayton will serve as Jim's final place of rest. Written condolences may be shared with the family by visiting Jim's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019
