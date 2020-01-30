|
|
MOWEN Sr., James B. "Paps" 11/2/1942 1/28/2020 of Kettering. Jim was preceded in death by baby boy Eddie, his parents Ed & Marjorie; Sisters Marcile Kerg (husband Bob), Marlene Havens, Patricia Mowen: Brother Bud, Sister-In-Law Carmen Mowen & Mother-In-Law Lavella Burgher. Survivors include wife of 55 years Sandy, Children Teresa Post (Mike), James Jr. (Pattie), Jesse (Jenel). Grandchildren LaTisha, Corey, Josh & Jessica. Great Grand Children Saundra & Charlie. Devoted brother Leon (Red), Brother-In-Law Fred & Sister-In-Law Joyce Scheerschmidt, Sister-In-Law Dora Mae Lehman & Sister-In-Law Betty Mowen. Jim retired after 33 years at Delco Kettering. One accomplishment he was very proud of was completing the 1985 America's Marathon in Chicago. Jim spent many years volunteering in youth sports at EKRC and Wee Falcons football, where he was president for a number of years. Jim would love for all who attend services to wear your OSU Buckeye gear. In lieu of flowers please make donations to . A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BELMONT CHAPEL. A Funeral service will take place at 12:30pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the funeral home. Final resting place Beavertown Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020