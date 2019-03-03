Home

MURPHY, James J. Age 76, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. James was born to the late Martin and Helen (nee Surgue) Murphy on May 31, 1942 in Dayton, OH. He graduated from Wilber Wright High School and attended Sinclair Community College. James served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and worked with General Motors until his retirement. He enjoyed spending his time fishing, watching NASCAR, and spending time with his family, pets and friends. James is preceded in death by his four brothers and one sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carolyn; children, Kevin (Rebecca) Murphy and Brian (Michele) Murphy; one sister; one sister-in-law and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stoop Rd. Kettering, OH. The family will greet friends following the service until 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to SICSA, 2600 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45419. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019
