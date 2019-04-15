|
MURPHY, D.D.S., James Crawford 80, of Johnstown, Ohio, passed away on April 10th, 2019. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, April 15, from 5PM to 8 PM, and Funeral services will be on Tuesday, April 16 at 11 AM. Both services are at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel at 1051 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio 43230. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 9751 North High Street, Lewis Center. Pastor Doug Dahms will officiate. To read the complete obituary, and offer condolences to the Murphy Family, visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 15, 2019