James NAUMOFF

NAUMOFF, James 71, of Springfield, Ohio, was called home to our Lord Jesus Christ on October 7th 2020, at Springfield Regional Hospital. He is survived by his Loving Wife of 40 years Rose Naumoff, Daughters Julie (Will) Pryor, Tonilynn (Matt) Quick, Nikki (Josh) Liss, Sister In-law Ellen Nessr, as well and Many grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, an Aunt, and his one and only true friend Billy Flick, He was preceded in death by his Mother, Father, Two Sisters. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



