NEWMAN, Jr., James Michael Age 41 of Dayton, OH, passed away on June 24, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born August 16, 1977 in Charleston, West Virginia to James Michael Newman, Sr. and Rebecca Glick. Michael married Lisa Yangsrila in 2001 in Abilene, Texas. Michael served his country in the US Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune. He loved music, especially rap and Tupac Shakur, and the WWF. Michael loved good food and watching television. He was a people person who did not know a stranger, did not judge, had great manners and loved everybody. Michael loved riding bikes, going to movies and visiting parks with his daughter Alexis. He also enjoyed fishing and loved city living. Michael loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. Michael is survived by his wife Lisa; a daughter, Alexis Jami Newman; his parents, James Michael (Rose) Newman, Sr. and Rebecca (Jeff) Glick; his maternal grandmother, Christene Hart; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Homer Lee Hart; and his paternal grandparents, Dave and Betty Newman. At the request of the family no services will be conducted. Memorial contributions in Michael's name can be made to the , 4555 Lake Forest Dr. # 396, Blue Ash, OH 45242. To leave a memory of Michael or a special message for the family, please click on the Share Memories tab above. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary