James NICHOLS

James NICHOLS Obituary
NICHOLS, James A. Age 87 of Reily, passed away at Advent Health, Sebring, FL, on Friday, April 3, 2020. James was born in Georgetown, Kentucky on October 7, 1932 to Joseph Nichols and Fannie West Nichols. James was a Truck Driver for 33 years. He loved to sing, dance and make people happy. He was a member of Brookville Road Baptist Church. He loved his old car and riding motorcycle. Jim's greatest enjoyment was his family. Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara M. Schmid; daughters, Angela (Leonard) Cook,of Columbus OH and Gwen (Andrew) Wortham, of Reily; two sons, Douglas Nichols, of Reily and Eric (Katrina) Nichols, Collinsville; two sisters, Joyce (Thomas) Hertel and Bertha (Kenneth) Lainhart; 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Wesley; two brothers, Harry and Allen Nichols; sister, JoAnn Shoemaker. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family, with Rev. Roy VanWinkle officiating. Memorial service at a later date.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 11, 2020
