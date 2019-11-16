|
NICKELL, James "J.D." Age 74, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital where he had been a patient for 25 days. He was born June 27, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio and lived in the Miami Valley Area all his life. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. "J.D." was employed at Halsey Meyers Lumber Yard for 10 years, and then for the Middletown City Parks Department, for three years. He was a member of the Dixie Highway Christian Center. Preceding him in death were his parents, Albert and Thelma C. (Salley) Nickell; one brother, Ray D. Nickell; and two nephews, Donnie and Curtis Nickell. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Deloris Nickell; three children, Anna (Larry) Baird, Tonya (John) Eckman and Kevin (Lisa) Nickell; 14 grandchildren, Ashley Baird, Daniel Baird and Sarah Kash, Jessica Baird, Ethan Baird, Breanna Nickell and Ramiro Mares, Jordan Eckman, Landon Combs, Emma Eckman, Melinda Eckman,Gunnar Nickell, Jake Kirk, Jared Kirk, Jamie Kirk and Emily Kirk; twelve great grandchildren; five sisters, Faye Elkins, Janice Harvey, Judy Cole, Mary Beckelheimer and Wilma Nickell; two brothers, Gary Nickell and Kurt Nickell; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, November 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor David Bowling officiating. Interment will be at Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio with Military Honors by the Franklin V.F.W. Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 16, 2019