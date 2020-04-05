|
NORBUT, James "Jim" It is with great sadness we announce on March 27th, 2020, James "Jim" Norbut of Indianapolis, Indiana departed this life. Jim was born in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Carroll High School, Patriot #30 and he received his Engineering Degree from the University of Dayton. After marrying, he relocated to the Indianapolis area where he worked as a Sales Engineer. He was truly a gentle giant with an overly generous heart. He never met a stranger. His laughter was truly infectious, even at the most inappropriate times. Jim's favorite places were tableside at a family gathering, in front of the tv watching Ohio State football, by a radio listening to Cincinnati Reds baseball, and lounging in a beach chair. He is survived by his bride, Nikki; brothers, Tim (Anne) Norbut and Mark (Kim) Norbut; sister, Cindy Norbut; and father, Theodore Norbut. Jim will be dearly missed by his in-laws. He was a proud uncle and great uncle to several nieces and nephews that he cherished. Jim will be fondly remembered by many relatives and friends. He also leaves behind his beloved work family and clients of over 25 years. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret (Bihn) Norbut. In line with Jim's wishes, private services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be coordinated when it is safe and appropriate to gather together. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to St. Pierre Family Funeral & Cremation Services, 4115 S. Shelby St., Indianapolis, IN 46227.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020