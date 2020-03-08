|
O'CONNOR, James M. "Jimmy" 81, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was born in Springfield on June 21, 1938, the son of the late Louis W. and Elizabeth Mae (Bevan) O'Connor. In 1997, Jim retired from Navistar International following 40 years of service. He is survived by his three children, Tony (Jackie) O'Connor of Springfield, Terri (Will) Fox of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Billie (Keith) Huffman of Springfield; a brother, Robert O'Connor of Las Vegas; five grandchildren, Brad O'Connor, Jordan (Heidi) Holt, Kayla (Ryan) Finnegan, Courtney Huffman, and Kelly (Mike) LeMaster; great grandchildren, Tyson, Wyatt, Nora, Ian, Emma, Ava, and Macie; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, William and Kathy O'Connor. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Jim's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday with Pastor David Hill presiding. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 8, 2020