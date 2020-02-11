|
|
PACK, James Edward Age 79 of Fairborn, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Trinity of Fairborn. He was born in Van Lear, Kentucky on August 22, 1940 the son of Edgar & Mary (Stacy) Pack. He is survived by his nieces and nephews Annette Sumner, Sharon Jursik, Ronald Elkins, Pamela Stack, Debbi Mercer, Danny Pack Jr., Danielle Lee, Bridget Watkins, Anita Pack, Timothy Pack, Rick Pack, Angie Pack, Julie Pack, Heather Kucharski and Tonya Utsinger. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jack, Jerry Robert and Danny and a sister Joanne Elkins. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 10:30 am 11:00 am at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020