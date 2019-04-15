|
|
PARNELL, James M. "Parney" Jim (Jame "O" Parney), age 83 of Centerville passed away on April 13, 2019 at home. He is survived by his wife Katharine of 56 years, daughter Christine Kemper and her husband Bill, and brother Thomas R. Parnell and his wife Shelby. He was a Veteran of the US Navy, and a 32nd Degree Mason. He served 28 years for the City of Dayton Fire Department as dispatcher, firefighter, and inspector, and he also volunteered for the City of Kettering Fire Department. The Visitation will be held from 10-11am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. The Funeral Service will begin at 11am on Wednesday at the funeral home. Private family burial to follow. In lieu of flowers send donations to . Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 15, 2019