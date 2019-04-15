Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
For more information about
James PARNELL
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James PARNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James PARNELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James PARNELL Obituary
PARNELL, James M. "Parney" Jim (Jame "O" Parney), age 83 of Centerville passed away on April 13, 2019 at home. He is survived by his wife Katharine of 56 years, daughter Christine Kemper and her husband Bill, and brother Thomas R. Parnell and his wife Shelby. He was a Veteran of the US Navy, and a 32nd Degree Mason. He served 28 years for the City of Dayton Fire Department as dispatcher, firefighter, and inspector, and he also volunteered for the City of Kettering Fire Department. The Visitation will be held from 10-11am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. The Funeral Service will begin at 11am on Wednesday at the funeral home. Private family burial to follow. In lieu of flowers send donations to . Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now