Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
James PARSONS Obituary
PARSONS, James "Jim" Age 66 of Dayton passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. He is survived by three sisters, Wilma "Jeanie" (Larry), Brenda (Ron), and Patty (Michael); nephews, Corey and Max; nieces, Tonya, Faith and Carlisle. Jim loved cars, motorcycles and good food. He visited car shows, rode his Harley to Sturgis and Deadwood, and could tell you which restaurants served the best lobster, the best steak, etc He also liked shooting pool and playing cards. Jim was an animal lover, and had a memory for jokes and numbers. He had a generous heart and opened his home to whoever needed help. He was very loyal to his friends and had friends who were loyal to him. Tom and Ruth became lifelong friends, mentors and business partners from the time Tom first hired Jim and said Jim was his best employee. He will be truly missed by many. Visitation will be Monday (TODAY) from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. There will be a second visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Tuesday at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 am. Another memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to SICSA in Jim's memory. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 29, 2019
