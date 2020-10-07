1/1
JAMES PARTIN
1950 - 2020
PARTIN, James B. "Bruce" Age 69, of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at his home. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on November 10, 1950, the son of Shelby and Mildred (Minx) Partin. On August 3, 2020, in Fairfield he married Betty J. Downey. Bruce was employed at Pacific Manufacturing for 19 years. Survivors include his wife, Betty; a sister, Carolyn (Marj) Craft; three step-children, Ashley Hanes, Brianna Felty, and Kimberly Asher; three step-grandchildren, Landyn Butler, Brandon Asher, and Gage Dyer. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Friday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11:00am Friday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.


Published in Journal-News on Oct. 7, 2020.
