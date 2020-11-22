1/
James PATTON
1932 - 2020
PATTON, James Andrew "Jim"

Of Clayton, passed away peacefully on Saturday 14 November 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 virus. Jim was born 27 April 1932 to Koneta and Howard C. Patton and is preceded in death by sister Betty Garrett and brother Howard C. Patton, Jr. Jim is survived by the love of his life, Jeanette (Funk)

Patton, for over 60 years; brother Larry Patton, sisters Jane Henby and Carol "Kay" Herring; his loving family: son, Ted Patton of Vandalia; son and daughter-in-love Tim and Terri (Wachter) Patton of Tipp City; grandson Michael Patton and wife, Devon Williams of Tipp City; granddaughter Katie

(Patton) Bench, husband, Jacob Bench, and great-granddaughter Eleanor "Ellie" Bench of Westerville, OH; very dear friend and neighbor Gwendolyn Owen, and numerous dear nieces, nephews, and friends.

A 1950 graduate of Greenville, OH, High School, Jim attended The Ohio State University, forever a proud Buckeye. He was proud to have served in the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy, where he flew a unique aircraft, the Lockheed P2V. Jim devoted most of his career to being an Air Traffic Controller at

Dayton International Airport, where he retired as Head

Trainer in 1989.

Jim was a longtime active member of Shiloh Church UCC, where he served on the Media Ministry for over 40 years.

Jim enjoyed numerous hobbies, including fishing, bird watching, photography, woodworking, and tricycling. He held to a strict regimen of one (and only one) martini per day, and an occasional Guinness Beer.

Due to COVID-19 virus, no services are planned. To celebrate Jim's life, if desired, donate to a charity of your choice. Then hold high a martini, a Guinness, or beverage of your choice, and lift up a resounding "O" "H", to which you will receive a spiritual "I" O"! Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
