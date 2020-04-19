|
PERRY, James S.H. "Jaze" 61, of Springfield passed away April 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born January 11, 1959 in Springfield the son of Charles D. & Patricia A. (Morgan). Jaze worked as a laborer for KTH Parts & Industries for 20 years. He had a gentle and kind soul. Family meant everything to him. He worked hard, so hard to support his family and was grateful of the life he was able to provide for his children. Jaze was so proud of his children and so happy that they were happy and successful in the lives they chose. Although he was ripped away from our lives, we are left with the memories of the best husband, dad, grandpa, son, brother and uncle ever. We will always remember the fun filled trips to Kings Island where he would win us the giant stuffed animals. He was skilled at the claw machine and when he pulled out a dollar you knew you were getting a new stuffed animal. We'll never forget the times he took us fishing on Perry Island or swimming at his friends. The nights where we would celebrate a holiday sitting around a cozy fire he built. Jaze was a great cook and we will miss the food he cooked with love. No one can replicate his love filled chicken and dumplings, such a simple recipe but he made it better by his love. He found joy in the small things and enjoyed decorating for the holidays, especially Halloween. He will be missed but the love he gave us will live with us forever. Survivors in addition to his father, include his wife of over 31 years Laura (Schmenk); four children and spouses, Amber & Zac Marshall, Springfield, Sarah & Michael Johnson, II, New Carlisle, Jared S.H. Perry, Springfield and Grace Perry, Springfield; four grandchildren, Hannah, Bradley and Emma Marshall and Michael Johnson, III; five siblings, Jerry & Mary Perry, Kim & Dave Landers, Todd & Amy Perry, Teka Hoberty and Jon-T Perry and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and three siblings, Craig, Curtis and Tracy Perry. A Memorial Service for all his family and friends will be held and announced at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 19, 2020