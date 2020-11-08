1/1
James PETACHI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PETACHI, James Dale

78, passed away at home after a long illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Pearl, his son Paul Petachi and his wife Melissa, and 2 grandchildren, Brian and Emily;

sister, Penny Mahtani and her husband Michael of St. Petersburg, Florida.

He is also survived by 4 step-children, James (Helena) Grefer, Linda Ashley, Ellen (Eric) Bachmann, and John (Diane) Grefer; 14 step-grandchildren and many step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Theo Russo and stepfather Carl Russo; father, Henry Petachi; and step-daughter, Diane Thompson-Purvis. James Dale was very athletic in his youth; a gymnast for 15 years, and a swimmer and a diver. As an adult, he taught Ballroom Dance Lessons under the business name of "Dale Archer". He really enjoyed putting on Dance Exhibitions which were enjoyed by all. James served in the Navy during the Vietnam War for 4 years. Your thoughts and prayers will be appreciated. There will be no public viewing at this time. A memorial will be planned at a future date. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved