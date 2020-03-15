|
|
POWELL, James Thomas passed away on March 9, 2020 in Millersburg Ohio. He was born in Chase, Alabama on April 19, 1923, to the late Charles Powell and Annie Bell Kennedy Powell. His parents and three sisters moved to Springfield, Ohio in 1932. James was married to Donna Mae Rice on March 8, 1942. They had four children: Donna J. Dixon (Thomas) of Springfield, Peggy J. Wilson (deceased), Beverly J. Herrig (Roger) of Dover, Ohio, and James Thomas Powell III (Melissa) of Springfield. Grandchildren include: Michelle Chaney (Chris) of Springfield, Ronald R. Rude II of Springfield, Deborah Swihart (Richard) of Sugarcreek, Ohio, Cynthia M. Dillon (deceased), and Laura Wilson of South Vienna, Ohio, Justin Powell (Ruthanna) of Springfield, and Ashley Powell (Amber) also of Springfield. James served in the US Army during World War II and was honorably discharged after being wounded in Germany. He was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star after his discharge. James was preceded in death by his first wife Donna Mae in April of 1995 their daughter Peggy J., a granddaughter Cynthia Dillon, and sisters Eva Brougher and Jewell Smith. In 1996, James was married to Mary L. Draper who died on January 4, 2020. James was a carpenter and contractor for many years in Springfield. After retirement, he worked at WPAFB for a number of years. He is survived by one sister Virginia Barksdale (Joseph) of Des Moines, Iowa, 15 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. James was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make contributions to Sycamore Run Nursing Center of Millersburg, Ohio; Hospice of Wooster, Ohio or a Dementia research center of their choice. Private services will be held for the family with burial in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 15, 2020