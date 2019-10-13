Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
6430 Far Hills Ave
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
6430 Far Hills Ave
James PRICE Obituary
PRICE, James R. Age 84 of Centerville passed away October 3, 2019 at . The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 pm to 6:30 pm Friday October 18, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. and Saturday October 19, 2019 at Epiphany Lutheran Church 6430 Far Hills Ave from 2-3 pm followed by funeral services at 3 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave Dayton, Ohio 45459 or 324 Wilmington Ave Dayton, Ohio 45420. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019
