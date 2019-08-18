|
RAUCH II, James W. Owner of Unique Designs Floral Studio, passed away peacefully on 8-14-19. He was preceded in death by his father James W. (1986) and his mother Mary K. (2013). He is survived by sisters Jeaneen (Bill) Dedden, Julie Urlage, Judy (Ed) Elders, wonderful uncle to 4 nephews, 4 nieces, 2 great nephews and 2 great nieces, who loved him dearly. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429 on 8-21-19 from 5 to 7pm. Private burial St. John's Cemetery, Ft. Wright, Ky. Memorials in Jim's name can be made on line at aifdfoundation.org. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019