Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for James RAUCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James RAUCH II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James RAUCH II Obituary
RAUCH II, James W. Owner of Unique Designs Floral Studio, passed away peacefully on 8-14-19. He was preceded in death by his father James W. (1986) and his mother Mary K. (2013). He is survived by sisters Jeaneen (Bill) Dedden, Julie Urlage, Judy (Ed) Elders, wonderful uncle to 4 nephews, 4 nieces, 2 great nephews and 2 great nieces, who loved him dearly. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429 on 8-21-19 from 5 to 7pm. Private burial St. John's Cemetery, Ft. Wright, Ky. Memorials in Jim's name can be made on line at aifdfoundation.org. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now