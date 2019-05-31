|
REED, James Wesley "Jim" Passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Brethren Retirement Community. He was born in Gordon, Ohio on May 7, 1929, the son of Wilbur and Mary (Harleman) Reed. Jim was a manager at Miller Brothers Sand & Gravel for 44 years and former member of the Arcanum Lodge, Order of the Eastern Star and Deacon at the Pitsburg Brethren Church. Jim was preceded in death by both of his parents, brothers Wilbur and Tom Reed, his first wife Ruth (Clark) Reed, a daughter Wanda McElwain and step-grandson Jeremy Smith. Survivors include his wife Roberta (Patton) Reed, brother Glendale (Toni) Reed; sister Joan Toomey of Greenville, Ohio; sons James Reed Jr. of Cypress, California and David (Sharon) Reed of Arcanum, Ohio; Step-children Tresa (Bob) Poeppelman; Tracy Durst (Rick Coning); Timothy (Kathryn) Upton; 7 grandchildren, 3 bonus grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A private celebration of life for the family will be held at the Abbottsville Cemetery on May 31, 2019.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2019