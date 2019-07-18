|
REICHELDERFER, James A. 83, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at The Glen at Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia. Mr. Reichelderfer was a son of the late Donald Eugene Reichelderfer and Gladys Vivian Kennard Reichelderfer. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. His career was spent in sales and he was an avid golfer throughout his life, including playing on the Men's Golf Team while at Ohio State. Survivors include daughter, Jill Reichelderfer (Dr. Karl Burgess); grandson, Nicholas Otazo; sister, Gretchen Reichelderfer Dickey (Michael); and niece, Becky Moeller (Scott). Mr. Reichelderfer was cremated and inurnment will be at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown at a later date. Bernstein Funeral Home in Athens, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Journal-News on July 18, 2019