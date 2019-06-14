Home

Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church
546 College Street
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:30 PM
Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church
546 College Street
View Map
James REID Obituary
REID, Jr., James E. Passed away on June 8, 2019 at Beverly Park Place Health and Rehab in Knoxville, TN. He leaves to cherish his memories: devoted wife, Rev. Nancy; sons, Chris (Neoschia) and Troy (Anita) Reid of Dayton, OH and Jimmy (Charmaine) Reid of Knoxville, TN; step-daughters, Robin (Richard) Carton and Nina (David) Wilson of Dayton, OH; 21 grand and step-grandchildren, 35 great and step-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; brother, Gary Reid of Cleveland, OH; sister, Bettye Patton and aunt, Doris Jones of Dayton, OH. And a host of nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to name. Services will be held, Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church, 546 College St, Knoxville, TN, and Rev. Dr. John A. Butler officiating. Visitation is from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., funeral to immediately follow. Interment at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Maryville Pike. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 14, 2019
