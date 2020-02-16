Home

RENZ, James R. "Jamie" 82, of Beavercreek, passed away on December 3, 2019. He was born in Greenville, OH to parents Paul and Mabel (Roark) Renz. Jim was a graduate of Wilbur Wright HS and the University of Cincinnati. After retiring as a CPA, he did volunteer work at the Dayton Art Museum, Reading for the Blind, US Air Force Museum and Carillon Historical Park. He is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Teresa Hendricks (Joel) of Beavercreek; Karen Renz, Katie Leinhart, Michael Renz, all of Cincinnati; step-children, Clark McAllister, Amy McAllister; brothers, Robert (Nancy) of Springboro; John (Margaret) of Worthington; nieces, nephews and grand- children. His body was donated to Wright State University.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020
