REYNOLDS, James Henry 41, of Urbana, passed away July 16, 2019, in St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood, Kentucky. He was born October 19, 1977 in West Los Angeles, California, to James "Jim" and Hong (Huynh) Reynolds. James served his country in the United States Navy. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Wright State University. He was currently employed as a security guard at Urbana University. He married the love of his life, Jamie Jo (Horsley) Reynolds on July 15, 2017. James enjoyed playing video games, board games, traveling; he especially loved going new places and trying new foods. He also enjoyed playing with his dogs, Louie, Champ, and Santana. James was an amazing and loving son, brother, husband, father, and Uncow. James is survived by his wife; parents; son, Dylan Daniels, who affectionately referred to him as "Bonus Dad"; sisters Sondra (Jack) Zellers, Rebecca Reynolds; nieces and nephews, Jack, Zach, Grace, Mason, Kylie; great-niece, Audrey; brother-in-law, Thomas Horsley; mother and father-in-law, Susan and Skip Mintchell; and grandmother and father-in-law, Barbara and Dale Rife. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-7pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Urbana United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jim Lillibridge officiating. Burial will follow in OakDale Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Urbana Pearce Kerns American Legion Post #120. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019