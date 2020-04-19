|
RICE, James Age 73, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Jim was employed for 33 years at General Motors and was a proud member of the U.A.W. He was a loving husband for over 39 years to his wife, Sandee. He is also survived by sons, Todd (fiancé, Audrey Minser) Whittamore and Chad Whittamore; daughters, Regina (Jason) Young, Sheila (Thomas) Doyle, Tina (Richard Bianca) Rice, Bridgett (Victor) Hidalgo; brothers, Charles Rice and Brad (Cheryl) Rice; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a small graveside service was held on Friday at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a future date for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in James' name may be sent to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020