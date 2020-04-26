|
RIDDLE, James William "Bill" Age 89 of Kettering passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at . Bill was born on December 20, 1930 in Detroit MI and raised in Apison TN to the late Samuel and Ernie Riddle. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Donnie, Ronnie, Annalee Barnette, and Marie Brown. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Lou; son Kenneth R. "Ken" (Linda) Riddle; grandchildren Andrew and Jennifer; a sister, Martha Barnette; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill served as a Tech Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired after over 30 years with the U.S. Post Office. Private services. Burial Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Kettering General Fund. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020