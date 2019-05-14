RILEY, James Eugene 87, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather. He was born in Springfield on April 1, 1932 the son of Virgil and Louise (Crawford) Riley. He was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church and a Korean Conflict veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Jim was active in helping to shape the lives of young male and female athletes. He coached boys baseball, basketball and football and girls softball and basketball. He always tried to give young people opportunities to succeed and used sports as a vehicle to do so. He took much pride in spending time with his wingman and grandson, Michael William going to Hardee's for breakfast and yard sailing. Michael was not just a grandson, but a son. Survivors include his three children, Michael James (Christine) Riley, Linda Louise Riley and Colleen Teresa Riley; grandsons, Michael William Riley, Patrick Michael Riley and Christopher Michael Riley; granddaughter, Erin Michelle Killion; great granddaughter, Delaney Killion; great grandson, Xander Killion and brothers, John, Tom, Jerry (Carolyn) and Pat (Karen) Riley; sister, Nancy Craig. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Teresa F. (Steinbauer) Riley; brother, John and sister, Mary Kay. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday in St. Raphael Church. Burial will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-3678. Arrangements handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Published in Springfield News Sun on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary