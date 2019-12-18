|
RILEY, James M. son of the late Thomas and Viola (Thatcher) Riley, was born November 20, 1932 at Waggoners Riffle, and departed this life on December 13, 2019, exactly fifty-three years to the day from his father's passing. He was united in marriage on November 28, 1953, to Madeleine (Pat) McGuire. They had just celebrated 66 years of marriage. He leaves in passing his wife and five children, Pam Schmidt of North Carolina, Donna Champion (Del) of New Jersey, Rhonda Webber of Florida, Jason Riley (Jennifer) of Columbus, and Courtney Tehoke (Robert) of Waynesville; eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings. James was retired from Ford Motor Company where he worked for 40 years. He loved reading, country music, and above all spending time with his family. Visitation to be held from 10 am until 12 pm on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home in Springboro. Funeral services immediately following beginning at 12 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 18, 2019