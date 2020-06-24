James RIVERS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RIVERS, James Gerald "Jim" 84, of Springboro, Ohio, went to meet the Lord on June 21, 2020. The funeral services will be held June 25, 2020, with visitation from 11:00 am till 1:00 pm at Springboro Christian Church. Wayne Mock, Minister of Springboro Christian Church will be officiating. Jim was born in Dryden, VA, and graduated from Dryden High School. He served his country in the US Army from 1955 to 1963. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Carlson and Mary (Midge), and brother, Roy. He is survived by "the love of his life," his wife, Faye, of 60 years. His family and friends will miss him. Jim enjoyed playing golf and volunteering at Springboro Christian Church of which he served as a deacon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Springboro Christian Church, 720 S Main St, Springboro, OH 45066.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved