James RIVERS

RIVERS, James Gerald "Jim" 84, of Springboro, Ohio, went to meet the Lord on June 21, 2020. The funeral services will be held June 25, 2020, with visitation from 11:00 am till 1:00 pm at Springboro Christian Church. Wayne Mock, Minister of Springboro Christian Church will be officiating. Jim was born in Dryden, VA, and graduated from Dryden High School. He served his country in the US Army from 1955 to 1963. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Carlson and Mary (Midge), and brother, Roy. He is survived by "the love of his life," his wife, Faye, of 60 years. His family and friends will miss him. Jim enjoyed playing golf and volunteering at Springboro Christian Church of which he served as a deacon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Springboro Christian Church, 720 S Main St, Springboro, OH 45066.