Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
2:00 PM
ROGERS, James Edward Age 96, of Dayton, went to be with the Lord Sunday, May 17, 2020. James is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Wanda; 5 children, Shirley (Paul JR) Taylor, Lester (Susett), Steve (Phyllis), Lonnie (Helen), Daniel (Bonita); stepdaughter, Karen Tomzak; stepson, Patrick Rafferty; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. James served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and retired from Frigidaire. Friends may call from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Burial at David's Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020
