ROSS, James Edward "Jim" Age 67 of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Hazard, Kentucky on September 12, 1951 the son of James Harvey & Edith (Dixon) Ross. He was a member of the Local IBEW #71 in Columbus. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Janet (Augustin) Ross; childen Jimmy (Jennifer) Ross and Angela (Brandon) Mills; grandchildren Hannah Ross, Jayden, Zayden and Hayden Mills; sisters Linda Smith, Alice Jones, Margrette Ross and Shirley Schwartz; brothers Joe, John, Garlan, Eugene, Frank, Wayne, Harvey and Britt Ross; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his granddaughter Hailey Ross and a brother Danny Ross. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm at the BLESSING- ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Patty Peck officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be made to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 8, 2019
