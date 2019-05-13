|
|
ROUCH, James R. 60, of New Carlisle, passed away on May 11, 2019 in his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on November 15, 1958, son of the late Norman and Barbara Rouch. James is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; one brother, Norman Rouch Jr.; his sister, Lisa Schriever along with many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by one sister, Terri Robertson. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to James' family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 13, 2019