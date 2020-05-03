|
ROWLANDS, James A. 74 of Springboro, Ohio, passed suddenly on April 28, 2020.Jim was born in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Col. White High School and Wright State University. Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marsha; Son, Jason J. Rowlands (Jhoy); Daughter, Brittainney Leuzinger (John); Grandchildren, Julian Rowlands, Audrey Rowlands, Willow Rowlands, Jane Leuzinger and Evan Leuzinger. Brother John M. Rowlands (Barbara); Sister-in-Law, Barbara J. Rowlands. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Robert O. & Jane T. Rowlands; and Brother Robert O. Rowlands II.Jim loved his Grandchildren so much and enjoyed going to all their sports and dance activities. Family, were the most important people in Jim's life. They made the world a better place. Jim spent most of his teaching career at Incarnation School in Centerville, teaching Jr. High History and Social Studies for 39 years. He loved his job and had the opportunity to mentor so many students and develop life-long friendships with them. Jim coached CYO Gymnastics, Volleyball, Football and Basketball, as well as Wee Elks Football and summers coaching his Son's and Daughter's Baseball and Softball teams.Jim was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, teacher and friend and will be missed by all those he touched in life. May God hold him in the palm of his hand and Angels watch over him. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in his name to The Dayton Food Bank. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020