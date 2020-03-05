Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Buckeye Baptist Church
4609 Bonita Dr.
Middletown, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Buckeye Baptist Church
4609 Bonita Dr.
Middletown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES SCHENCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES SCHENCK


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES SCHENCK Obituary
SCHENCK, James A. 80, of Middletown, passed away Feb. 28, 2020 at his residence. Among survivors his wife Martha. Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Buckeye Baptist Church, 4609 Bonita Dr., Middletown, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. with his nephew Pastor David Schenck officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. His complete obituary may be seen at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -