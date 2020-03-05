|
SCHENCK, James A. 80, of Middletown, passed away Feb. 28, 2020 at his residence. Among survivors his wife Martha. Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Buckeye Baptist Church, 4609 Bonita Dr., Middletown, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. with his nephew Pastor David Schenck officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. His complete obituary may be seen at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 5, 2020