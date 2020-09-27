JAMES SCHIMMOLLER

SCHIMMOLLER, James L. James L. Schimmoller, age 82 of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was born on July 30, 1938, to the late Leon and Isabella Schimmoller (Niemeyer) in Lima, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents and loving wife, Sandra Kay. Jim is survived by his children; Dennis (Dee) Schimmoller. Kimberly (Dan) Keeton, Darren (Nicole) Schimmoller, and Ann Marie (Shannon) Todd; eight grandchildren; Brian (Nachelle), Brad (Jane), Brandi, Nicole (Jonathan), Matthew (Ashley), Jake, Christopher, and Ashley, three great- grandchildren; Clara, Harper, and Lucy, brothers; Tom Schimmoller, Don (Nancy) Schimmoller, Frank (Kathy) Schimmoller, sister, Virginia Brinkman, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Jim and Sandra enjoyed their time as concierges at the Columbus Convention Center. He was a faithful member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, a member of the Northridge Lions and the Springfield Elks Lodge. He loved being with his family, especially when taking camping trips. Jim volunteered his time to many organizations in Springfield, including the Springfield Soup Kitchen and Springfield Regional Medical Center. Jim was also an avid Ohio State and Wittenberg fan. Above all, Jim cherished his family and friends and will be deeply missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing him. A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center from 5:00-7:00PM with his funeral service on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 10:30AM, also at the funeral home. Burial to follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's honor to St. Bernard Catholic Church or the Springfield Soup Kitchen. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com