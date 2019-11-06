|
SCHREIBEIS, James Wyatt Age 55 of Morgan Township, Ohio, passed away on November 4, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his parents, Eugene (Carol) Schreibeis and Georgianne Vaughn and two sons, Wyatt and Trent Schreibeis; and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2 pm until the time of the memorial service at 4 pm. Military Honors will be held at that time.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 6, 2019