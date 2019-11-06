Home

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
SCHREIBEIS, James Wyatt Age 55 of Morgan Township, Ohio, passed away on November 4, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his parents, Eugene (Carol) Schreibeis and Georgianne Vaughn and two sons, Wyatt and Trent Schreibeis; and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2 pm until the time of the memorial service at 4 pm. Military Honors will be held at that time.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 6, 2019
