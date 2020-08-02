SCHUMACHER, James Joseph "Jim" (MSgt, USAF Retired) Age 70, of Centerville, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. Jim was born on July 30, 1950, in Milwaukee, WI, to the late Alois and Gertrude Schumacher. He was a member of Church of the Incarnation and served on their council for 4 years and served in the worship commission. Jim was also a member of the Safari Club of Dayton, Centerville Noon Optimist Club, and Centerville Evening Optimist Club, where he sat on the Board of Directors for many years. He was a highly decorated, retired Master Sergeant of the United States Air Force. Jim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Ruth Ann; brother and sister in-laws, Don and Sharon Fox, Gloria (Ron) Lewis, nieces, Autumn Brewer, Sherry (Brian) Satterfield; great-nephews, Nathan and Michael Satterfield; cousins, Ron & Sally Reinders. Family will greet friends 5-7PM on Wednesday, August 5 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30AM on Thursday, August 6 at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln, Dayton. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton
, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. To share your condolences with the family please visit James' Tribute Wall at www.routsong.com
