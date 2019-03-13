SCOTT, James E. "Jim" Age 79, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at The Laurels of Huber Heights. Jim was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He graduated from Sinclair Community College in 1975 with a degree in Business Management and in 1976 with a degree in Marketing Management. Jim coached Wayne Pee Wee Football from 1971-1982, president & coach of Huber Heights Youth Football from 1983-1999 and was one of the founders of The Huber Heights Youth Football Club. He was instrumental in the Incorporation of Huber Heights in 1981, received the Mayor's Award for Volunteerism in April of 1987, served on the Huber Heights City Council from 1991-2002, was the Vice Mayor and received Huber Heights Civic Leaders Appreciation in 1995. Jim was a member of Huber Heights Park & Recreation, Rotary Club, Huber Heights Masonic Lodge #777 and Kentucky Masonic Lodge #884, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and was a Shriner with the Antioch Temple. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur & Flora Scott; brothers, Donald R. & Ronald D. Scott. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Joan L.; daughters & son-in-law, Jennifer Noelle Scott of Huber Heights, Laurie & John Mattern of Germany; sons & daughters-in-law, James E. II & Susan Scott of TN, Arthur Thomas III & Kristine Scott of FL; sister, Marjorie Jeanette Sparks of KY; grandchildren, James E. III, Michael R., Thomas H. & Tatum C. Scott, Blayd G. & Channing I. Brosmer; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11;00 AM Friday, march 15, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Father Michael Kreutzer officiating. Inurnment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the funeral home. If desired, contributions may be made to Huber Heights Youth Football Club or The in Jim's memory. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary