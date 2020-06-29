SEE, James David Age 45, passed away suddenly on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born on September 13, 1974 to John and Mary (Shay) See. He is survived by his Mother and Step Father, Marty and Dan Nicora in Kettering, his father in the Philippines. He is also survived by the greatest joys of his life, daughters Isabella and Victoria, by his brother Matthew of Columbus and his Fiancé' Nita Miller. James graduated from Oakwood High School and studied at The Ohio State University and Wright State University. He graduated with honors in 2009 and worked as a Nurse Practitioner, and was currently working for Visiting Physicians Association. He will be dearly missed by his family, his co-workers and his patients. His family will receive friends on Thursday July 2, 2020 from 10am to 12noon at the Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio. To help with social distancing, a Graveside Service will be held at 12:30pm at Davids Cemetery immediately following the visitation. Online condolences can be sent to www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 29, 2020.